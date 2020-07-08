Photo Essay: The Foodbank

Daniel Dreifuss Documents the Essential Work Being Done by the Nonprofit
Daniel Dreifuss Documents the Essential Work Being Done by the Nonprofit
Text and Photos by Daniel Dreifuss | Published July 8, 2020
When COVID-19 hit Santa Barbara County, it not only stopped our way of life but irrevocably changed it for many. On March 9, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County initiated its Disaster Feeding Plan to help keep those most affected by the pandemic from going hungry. Since then, the nonprofit has been giving out 65,000-85,000 pounds of food a day, which so far totals 7 million pounds of food distributed to residents from Carpinteria to San Luis Obispo, with 54 pick-up locations in between. That is 60 percent more food than the Foodbank delivered the previous year.
With the help of contributions, the Foodbank has been able to provide 50 percent fresh fruits and vegetables, and with the aid of partners such as the National Guard, more than 115,000 boxes of food have been delivered to residents who are unable to leave the house, with 21,500 of those being seniors and families facing extreme hardship.
To keep up with the county residents’ need, the Foodbank added more than 1,400 new volunteers who have put in more than 6,800 hours of work.
Since May, I have been documenting the scope and scale of the Foodbank’s operation — from the volunteers who pick the fruit to the organizations they’ve partnered with to the nonprofit’s administration that keeps the food coming in and going out. The following photo essay is a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to feed more than 100,000 people a week.
