Santa Barbara’s Biggest PPP Recipients

More than 70 southern Santa Barbara County companies and nonprofits received $1 million or more in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funding amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to federal data released this week. The financial information was presented in ranges of $1-2 million, $2-5 million, and $5-10 million. Most of the forgivable loans were approved in April, with a handful approved in May.

The data also shows how many jobs were retained at each organization as a result of the funding. Channel Islands YMCA, which runs nine locations around the county, saved the most jobs with 500 retained.

Sansum Clinic and Sientra, a Goleta-based breast implant manufacturer, were the only two entities on the South Coast to have received $5-10 million, the data shows. Darensberries, a produce company in Santa Maria, also collected that amount. See the full South Coast list here.

Channel Islands YMCA received $2-5 million, as did Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics; Santa Barbara Auto Group; Fielding Graduate University; the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County; and technology and engineering companies Invoca, Novacoast, SLD Laser, BEGA North America, and Wyatt Technology Corporation; among others.

The $1-2 million range included food sector businesses like Rusty’s Pizza Parlors, Santa Barbara Shellfish Company, Pierre Lafond, The Berry Man, and Blenders in the Grass; Laguna Blanca and Crane Country Day schools; Planned Parenthood of California Central Coast; the Santa Barbara Zoo; Westerlay Orchids; the Towbes Group; Moss Motors; and more.

So far, the PPP system has guaranteed 4.9 million rescue loans across the United States worth a combined $521 billion. The average loan size was $107,000.

