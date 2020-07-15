Briefs

Santa Barbara County Inmate Worker Escapes from Laundry Detail

By
Wed Jul 15, 2020 | 12:00pm
Photo: SBSOGerardo Vasquez Rivera

An inmate worker on a laundry detail was arrested and rebooked into custody after briefly escaping from the Sheriff’s laundry facility adjacent to the Main Jail, officials said Saturday. Gerardo Vasquez Rivera, 19, of Oxnard was on the loose for approximately 40 minutes. Deputies searched the area and located Vasquez Rivera on Cathedral Oaks at Via Chaparral, where he was apprehended without further incident. Vasquez Rivera was originally arrested on May 11 for burglary during a state of emergency, obstructing a peace officer, and possession of a loaded stolen weapon.

As a free weekly community newspaper, we must evolve and grow in order to stay relevant and thrive in the digital space. If our reporting on the Santa Barbara community matters to you, we hope you will join us in securing a strong future for journalism in our region by supporting the Independent through a digital subscription to Independent.com. Breaking news, critical content, and our print publication will always remain free, but your support will allow us to create even more consistent, quality, independent journalism.

Wed Jul 15, 2020 | 20:36pm
https://www.independent.com/2020/07/15/santa-barbara-county-inmate-worker-escapes-from-laundry-detail/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.