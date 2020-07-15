Santa Barbara County Inmate Worker Escapes from Laundry Detail
An inmate worker on a laundry detail was arrested and rebooked into custody after briefly escaping from the Sheriff’s laundry facility adjacent to the Main Jail, officials said Saturday. Gerardo Vasquez Rivera, 19, of Oxnard was on the loose for approximately 40 minutes. Deputies searched the area and located Vasquez Rivera on Cathedral Oaks at Via Chaparral, where he was apprehended without further incident. Vasquez Rivera was originally arrested on May 11 for burglary during a state of emergency, obstructing a peace officer, and possession of a loaded stolen weapon.