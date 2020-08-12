Sports Foresters Player of the Week: Matthew McLain Elected Team’s 2020 MVP

Matthew McLain helped the Foresters win their eighth NBC World Series National Championship on Monday, and was elected the team’s 2020 MVP by his teammates. McLain had two homers in the World Series, giving him seven on the season. He ended up hitting .436, the third-best single-season mark in team history, and he led the team in runs, hits, doubles, and extra-base hits. He also stole 17 bases and anchored a terrific defense. Congratulations to Matthew and all the champion Foresters!

