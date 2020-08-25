Coronavirus News After Protest by Staff, Biltmore Explains Ongoing Closure Four Seasons Execs and Local Owner Ty Warner Say Resort is Undergoing Extensive Renovations

The Four Seasons Biltmore Resort announced it is carrying out an “extensive renovation and upgrade” of the luxury Montecito hotel, putting an end to months of questions and speculation over its ongoing closure amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Biltmore had closed its doors in March as the state went into lockdown, but unlike nearly every other hotel in the region, has remained closed with no explanation, even to its hundreds of employees. That lack of communication and uncomfortable state of limbo prompted a large protest by staff in early August against the Four Seasons corporate office and local owner Ty Warner. They demanded to know if the hotel was going to reopen sometime soon and end their seemingly indefinite furlough, or, if rumors of a sale were true, they were going to be laid off and could expect full severance packages.

The Biltmore’s announcement came during a one-way conference call between staff and corporate executives a week after the protest. No questions were taken. Staff were told they could continue to collect unemployment but would not be offered any benefits. They are being allowed, however, to accumulate a week’s worth of vacation time during the closure.

Biltmore spokesperson Emilie Plouchart said in a press statement, “The renovation will see many areas of the hotel completely transformed, offering a new design, ambience, and facilities, further solidifying the iconic property as one of California’s leading luxury resorts for many years to come.” The hotel will remain closed for at least six months, with an anticipated reopening sometime in 2021, she said.

