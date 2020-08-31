Briefs Montecito Swindler Gets Three Years for $3.4 Million Investment Scam

Montecito resident Efstratios “Elias” Argyropoulos was sentenced Monday in federal court to serve three years behind bars for orchestrating a five-year investment fraud scheme — running 2010-2015 — that federal authorities say bilked 130 people out of $3.4 million. In addition, federal judge George Wu ordered Argyropoulos to pay the $3.4 million back.

As president and sole shareholder of Prima Ventures, a financial services firm, Argyropoulos, now 73, fleeced his victims by offering them the opportunity to invest in companies like Facebook, Twitter, Etsy, Alibaba, and e-Waste before they went public, despite him having no ability to do so. Argyropoulos was active in the Greek Orthodox Church and represented himself as a big-hearted entrepreneurial guru involved in such organizations as Paralyzed Veterans of America and the American Heart Association.

Argyropoulos got into hot water five years ago with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC), which investigated his fraudulent behavior and filed civil action against him. After that, the FBI followed suit and initiated the criminal investigation, which led to Argyropoulos pleading guilty to wire fraud last year. According to the Department of Justice, Argyropoulos diverted investor funds into other uses, such as day-trading in stocks, gambling, buying cars, and paying for insurance bills and legal expenses arising from the SEC action against him.

