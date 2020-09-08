Briefs Buellton Gym Ordered to Shut Down for Violating COVID Health Orders

All Sport Fitness Center, a Buellton gym, was ordered shut down by Judge Jed Beebe for operating in direct violation of multiple state and local health orders relating to COVID containment. According to multiple court documents, gym owner David Kenneth Henrey was notified multiple times since June 3 that his gym operation on Industrial Way violates county and state public health orders. Henrey, according to those documents, stated he would not comply with those orders, which he reportedly argued were not legally enforceable.

Before the District Attorney’s office filed civil papers seeking a temporary restraining order last week, he’d been notified by Buellton city officials, county Environmental Health inspectors, and investigators with the District Attorney. In addition, the DA’s office had sent Henrey a letter ordering him to cease and desist.

Henrey declined to comply with any, explaining that he operated the gym on a “members-only” basis and that it was to open to members of the public. In addition, he stated that six-foot distancing was maintained by gym patrons at their exercise stations, that everyone was screened for temperature before using the equipment, and that the equipment was wiped down twice as often as usual.

Investigators with the DA’s office claim there was a large stack of membership applications at the front desk, suggesting that membership was open. Henrey, a real estate agent as well as a former professional football player, has vowed to fight the injunction in court when his case is heard September 11.

