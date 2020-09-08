Announcement Third District County Supervisor Joan Hartmann Announces Virtual Office Hours for September

Community members are invited to meet with Supervisor Joan Hartmann from the comfort of their own homes during at one of her virtual office hours in September. These office hours will take place safely socially distanced over Zoom. Office hour dates are divided by geographic area and for the month of August include:

Los Alamos, September 9 th , 3:00 – 4:30 pm

, 3:00 – 4:30 pm Isla Vista, September 10 th , 3:30 – 4:30 pm

, 3:30 – 4:30 pm Tanglewood, September 17 th , 4:00 – 5:30pm

, 4:00 – 5:30pm Solvang, September 23 rd ,12 – 2 pm

,12 – 2 pm Guadalupe, September 24, 3:30 – 5:00 pm

More locations and hours will be announced for subsequent months.

Office hours provide an opportunity for community members to ask questions, share ideas, and learn about community projects. Visit calendly.com/supervisorjoanhartmannvirtualofficehours to set up a 15-minute appointment according to your geographic area. Please call Alma Hernandez at 805-568-2192 with questions.

A Zoom link will be emailed to meeting attendees once the appointment has been confirmed.

