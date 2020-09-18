Announcement Community Formation Commission Applications Available

SANTA BARBARA, CA – September 17, 2020

The Council of the City of Santa Barbara is inviting members of the community to apply to the City’s Community Formation Commission (“CFC”) to advise on the creation of a civilian police review system for the Santa Barbara Police Department (SBPD).

The CFC will explore different types of civilian police review models and examine how they may address the needs of Santa Barbara’s many communities in order to make recommendations to the City Council on the adoption of a particular model(s).

The City Council seeks a diverse group of people to represent the community by serving on a new Community Formation Commission. The Council seeks people whose life experience, education, professional skills, and community standing will garner the confidence and trust of the community. CFC members should have a demonstrated interest in community affairs, social justice, criminal justice, and equal rights issues. The Council wants the membership of the CFC to be broad-based and inclusive in all dimensions. U.S. citizenship is not required.

Applications are available in English and Spanish. Applications are due on October 30, 2020. City Council may decide to extend this application deadline, however, interviews for the CFC are tentatively scheduled for November 10, 2020.

Applications can be found at: www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CFC. Please reach out to the City Clerk’s office at clerk@santabarbaraca.gov or 805-564-5309 with questions.

