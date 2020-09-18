Letters Hypocrite or Failure?

David Obst misses the basic point, in his claim that Bob Woodward is a “Pecksniff,” hypocrite in today’s terms, because he did not share with fellow reporters what President Trump had told him about COVID-19 being worse and much more deadly that the flu, right away.

Woodward claimed he needed to verify what Trump said. Others have said he should have reported it to the “authorities.”

First off, President Trump, the source of Woodward’s information, is supposed to be the highest “authority” we have. So to what “authority” should Woodward have gone?

Second, Trump is notorious for lying, fabricating stores out of the air, a believer and propagandist of many conspiracy theories, among many other unverified claims, doing all 24/7. Obviously, any cub reporter all the way up to the veteran reporters would have to do serious verification to anything Trump says. That can easily be very time consuming.

The fundamental responsibility of reporting this vital information in a timely manner to the public lies directly in Woodward’s source, that being, Donald J. Trump.

As President, Trump has ultimate “authority” to deal with this, and he has failed us all, horrendously.

