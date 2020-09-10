Letters Woodward a Pecksniff

Charles Dickens had a great name for a canting hypocrite, he called him a Pecksniff. Bob Woodward is such a person. He sat on the information that Trump was putting his country at risk for half a year so that he could collect royalties on his new book.

How he could not share what he’d uncovered with his fellow reporters at the Washington Post is criminal. He could have saved lives, businesses, and forced the country to face the fact that their leader was lying to them. Instead, he callously stayed silent waiting to personally cash in on this national tragedy.

Rather than applauding Bob for his great reporting we should be pointing a finger of shame at him and saying, “You knew but choose to stay silent.”

Woodward has found great wrongdoing in others, perhaps it’s time for him to look at himself.

Add to Favorites