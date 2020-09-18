Briefs Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies at 87

Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died today, Friday, September 18. She was 87. Justice Ginsburg, the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court, was a staunch defender of gender equality and social justice. The Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. announced in a statement: “Our nation has lost a jurist of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her — a tireless and resolute champion of justice.” The cause of death was complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer, according to the Court’s announcement.

For our 2018 interview with Ginsburg biographer and UCSB professor Jane Sherron De Hart, click here.

