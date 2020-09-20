Letters Vote Andy Caldwell

Andy Caldwell is needed now; vote Salud Carbajal out.

My family has been part of our community in the tri counties for over 70 years, Andy Caldwell is the true watchdog for our community. Andy Caldwell supports lower taxes for our families and jobs, and will fight against all the other skillfully taxes that have been put in by Democrats.

Salud Carbajal has supported over and over more taxes on your paychecks and property tax, and all services or supplies needed by your family. Salud Carbajal has voted 90 percent with the socialist squad, and has voted against our police and your protection, such as HR7120.

