Arts & Entertainment SLOPOKE: Fine Art of the West Western Art Fair Goes On Outdoors in Solvang September 25-27

Had enough of indoor living, Netflix, and staring into the fridge? It’s time to saddle up and mosey to Solvang for SLOPOKE, the outdoor western arts fair taking place this weekend at Monty Roberts’ Flag Is Up Farms. The event is entirely outside and complimentary SLOPOKE cowboy bandanas will be provided to all ticket holders.

Among the highlights this year are three sculpture unveilings of newly cast bronze works. “Conchita,” by Errol Gordon, depicts a groundbreaking female bullfighter from Peru. “Spur Check,” by Dino Mehaffie, serves up some ranch life style, and “Martha,” by Pat Roberts, is a loving portrait of a well-known local mule. How SYV is that?

Winter Wolf, 20×20, Acrylic on Canvas – Tracy Miller

Near Life-Size Study of a Horse Head, 22 x 24 x 9 Bronze – Pat Roberts

Ocotillo Moon – Naomi Brown

Summer Sunset Half-Dome – Jon Leavelle

Irish Cowboy – Lisa McLoughlin

Courtesy

Spur Check – Courtesy

Conchita Maquette – Courtesy

SLOPOKE is a safe open air event, with social distancing, hand sanitizer, and complimentary SLOPOKE cowboy bandanas that can be used as face masks. Attendees will also receive a free high-quality art book.The event takes place September 25-27, 2020, with an artist reception and awards ceremony from 5:30-7:00pm on Friday; 10-5, Saturday; and 10-4, Sunday. The ranch is located at 901 East Highway 246 in Solvang. Information and tickets are available at: www.the-slopoke.com.

Every day, the staff of the Santa Barbara Independent works hard to sort out truth from rumor and keep you informed of what’s happening across the entire Santa Barbara community. Now there’s a way to directly enable these efforts. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution or with a subscription to Indy+.

Add to Favorites