Announcement Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Offers Free Drive-Thru Flu Vaccine Clinic

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY—Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital (SYVCH) will offer a free, drive-thru flu vaccine clinic in Buellton on Saturday, October 3, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free flu vaccines will be administered to those aged 18 and over from the safety and comfort of their cars. The high dose vaccine will not be available. Advance registration is required for a specific time slot, as vaccines are limited. Registrants must also fill out and bring a consent form or they may experience longer wait times. COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place, and all attendees must wear a mask to receive a vaccine.

To make a reservation, visit www.cottagehealth.org/syflu.

The clinic is made possible by a generous grant from The Wood-Claeyssens Foundation, a local donor and the support of the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the hospital has cancelled its annual Health Fair that was scheduled on October 3.

About Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital

Since 1964, the not-for-profit Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital (SYVCH) located at 2050 Viborg Road in Solvang, provides high quality outpatient surgical services, inpatient care, comprehensive imaging (including MRI, CT, 3D mammography, ultrasound, X-ray), on-site laboratory, cardiology clinic, cardiopulmonary rehabilitation, physicians specialty clinic and 24-hour emergency services to the community. SYVCH is part of the not-for-profit Cottage Health, the leader in providing advanced medical care to the Central Coast region. Specialties include the Cottage Children’s Medical Center, Level 1 Trauma Center, Neuroscience Institute, Heart & Vascular Center, Center for Orthopedics, and Rehabilitation Hospital. The Cottage Health medical staff is comprised of more than 700 physicians, many with subspecialties typically found only at university medical centers. In 2019, the Cottage Health hospitals in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez Valley provided inpatient care for 21,000 people, treated 80,000 patients through their 24-hour emergency departments and helped deliver 2,100 newborns. For more information, call (805) 688-6431 or visit www.cottagehealth.org/syvch.

Add to Favorites