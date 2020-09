More Like This

In his feature “These Days,” Stan Mack trains his documentary style of cartooning on people’s lives in the age of COVID. He derives his text and ideas from telephone interviews with people around the country. If you’d like to contribute to this work, please send your ideas to stan@independent.com .

