Coronavirus News Rep. Carbajal Exposed to COVID by Sen. Mike Lee Fallout from White House Reception for Judge Barrett Hits Santa Barbara Legislator

Congressmember Salud Carbajal stated on Monday that he’d tested negative for the coronavirus after being exposed to Senator Mike Lee, who was diagnosed positive after attending a reception for the new Supreme Court nominee.

“Despite taking every precaution — including wearing a mask, social distancing, and hand-washing — I have learned I was exposed to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19,” Carbajal wrote in a press release issued by his office in Washington, D.C.

Carbajal had very mild symptoms, a spokesperson for his office stated, and it was uncertain if they were coronavirus or not. He will stay in quarantine for two weeks with his wife, Gina Carbajal, who also tested negative. Members of Carbajal’s office have been working remotely and were not exposed.

Sen. Lee attended the Rose Garden reception for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on September 26 and was seen to hug people and shake hands while not wearing a mask. Three senators who attended that event are positive for coronavirus. President Trump was admitted to Walter Reed hospital with COVID-19 on October 2. His journeys that week had included Minnesota, his Bedminster golf resort in New Jersey, Ohio for the presidential debate with Vice President Joe Biden, and the Barrett reception at the White House.

[Update] The president was discharged from Walter Reed on Monday evening and returned to the White House.

