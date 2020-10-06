Campaign to Preserve Foothills Receives $1 Million Donation

More Like This

A campaign to buy and preserve 104 acres of open space adjacent to the San Marcos Foothills Preserve just received a big boost. Last week, Channel Islands Restoration, which leads the campaign, received an anonymous million-dollar donation toward the effort. Developer Chadmar Group has owned the right to build eight luxury homes since 2005 and indicated construction could begin as early as December. Environmental groups warn the project would irreversibly disrupt critical wildlife habitat. The campaign has now raised over $1.2 million of the $5.5 million needed to buy the property at fair market value.

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.