Digital Gift Basket Winners’ Showcase

What Is the Digital Gift Basket?

The digital gift basket is a virtual collection of offers and discounts from a variety of winning Best Of Santa Barbara® businesses.

What’s Inside?

Grassini Family Vineyards: Receive two wine tastings for the price of one (*offer valid Monday-Friday)

Upham Hotel: Stay 1 night get 2nd night free. Valid Sunday through Thursday.

I.V. Bagel Cafe: Dozen Bagels and any 8 oz. flavored cream cheese for $9.95

Renaud’s Bakery & Bistro: 20% off lunch and brunch menu.

Metropolitan Theaters: Receive One (1) Free Large Popcorn

Movegreen: 10% off moving services (excludes Interstate)

Honeys: $25 gift certificate (good for services only – first time clients only)

Santa Barbara Symphony: 25% Off One Virtual Ticket. Three Digital Concerts for $100. Choose three digital broadcasts for $100 (a 50% discount). Your digital ticket allows you to choose ONE digital concert from the 2020/21 Season.

Pickle Room: Buy 2 Drinks and get a free order of Rueben or Veggie Eggrolls

Three Pickles: Buy a sandwich and get a free bowl of soup

Kathryn Pieron Massage: One Hour Massage for only $60

Fit Buddha Evolutionary Fitness: Buy One Drop In Class for $35; Second Class FREE

