A Zine Solution to This Year’s Ballot

Amid the milieu of social media banter, newspaper endorsements, campaign advertisements, and cable news talking heads over the past few months, many Santa Barbara voters found out about the California propositions through a nontraditional avenue: zines. That’s thanks to Des Alaniz (pictured), who rounded up friends and colleagues — including Dain Lopez, Paige Sundstrom, Torin White, and the Indy’s own Celina Garcia — over weekly Zoom meetings to launch the Love Your Work Collective. Together, they created small, short, and straight-to-the-point zines for every prop. and distributed them for free around libraries, laundromats, newsstands, and other nooks and crannies throughout Santa Barbara. We’re looking forward to their next round of publishing. Follow their progress on Instagram at @loveyourworkcollective.

