iV Menus Owner Sentenced to 18 Years for Rape

Owner Sentenced to 18 Years for Rape Patrick Galoustian, 48, Videotaped Himself Drugging and Assaulting Two Women

Credit: SBSO

A former Isla Vista business owner has been sentenced to 18 years in prison on rape and assault charges, the Daily Nexus reports.

Patrick Galoustian, the operator of the iV Menus mobile food delivery service, accepted a plea deal where he admitted to multiple counts of oral copulation and sodomy of an unconscious person. Among the evidence against 48-year-old Galoustian were videotapes he took of himself assaulting two female victims, who he had drugged. As part of the plea deal, he is required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Galoustian was initially arrested in December 2017 and stalled his case a number of times by frequently replacing attorneys and filing motions to delay the proceedings. During this week’s sentencing, the Nexus reported, Judge James Herman called Galoustian’s conduct “reprehensible and abhorrent” and said the case was “one of the most horrendous this court has ever encountered.”

