Music Sheku and Isata Kanneh-Mason UCSB Arts & Lectures Presents Kanneh-Mason Recital Online Sunday, November 22

American audiences are beginning to get wise to the Kanneh-Masons, who are already a full-blown phenomenon in their home country of England, where they draw huge crowds and rate bold headlines for their unique take on the classical repertoire. On Sunday, November 22, UCSB Arts & Lectures will present a recital by Sheku, a cellist who is thus far the best-known of the seven (!) musicians in the Kanneh-Mason family, and Isata, a pianist with her own burgeoning career. Both of these young musicians are signed to Decca Classics, where they have released multiple acclaimed albums. Sheku’s globally televised performance at the royal wedding of recent Montecito transplants Meghan and Harry hasn’t hurt their recognition factor at all, but in addition to their immense charm and unimpeachable sense of fashion, the Kanneh-Masons exhibit extraordinary musicianship and a distinctly Royal (as in Academy of Music) sensibility. The program on Sunday includes the first movement of Beethoven’s Cello Sonata No. 4 in C Major and the entire Sonata in G Minor for Piano and Cello, Op. 19 of Sergei Rachmaninoff. To watch and listen, register online at artsandlectures.ucsb.edu for the free program, which begins at 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 22, and will be available for registered audience members on demand for another 48 hours afterward.

