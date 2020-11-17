Coronavirus News Two More Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Employees Test Positive for COVID-19 Latest Infections Bring Department Total to 45

Two more employees of the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office have tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections within the department to 45. Of those 45 individuals, 42 have recovered.

In the latest exposure, explained Lt. Erik Raney, two custody deputies tested positive, though the incidents were unrelated.

“One of the deputies began experiencing symptoms on Saturday after a potential family exposure, and sought testing,” Raney said in a press statement. “The other deputy was notified through contact tracing of a potential exposure in Los Angeles County, and sought testing.”

Both deputies last worked in the jail on Thursday, November 12, Raney said. All deputies assigned to custody facilities within the Sheriff’s Office are required to wear PPE while in the facilities, he said.

