Announcement Old Spanish Days Press Release Fiesta 2021

History continues in Santa Barbara as Old Spanish Days announces the results of their recent election of their leadership team for 2021. The Executive Committee will be comprised of: La Presidenta Stephanie Petlow; Primero Vice Presidente Alex Castellanos; Segundo Vice Presidente and currently serving as Secretario David Bolton and La Tesorera Casie Killgore. The elected Division Chiefs include: Division Chief of Celebrations Janice Howell; Division Chief of Dance and Entertainment Maria Cabrera and Division Chief of Pageantry Gary MacDonald. “2020 has certainly made all of us realize the importance of family, friends and our special community of Santa Barbara,” said La Presidenta Stephanie Petlow. “We are thankful for the continued support during this pandemic from our Sponsors, the City of Santa Barbara, the County of Santa Barbara and our community collaborators. The entire Board of Directors and Past Presidentes are committed to presenting a safe and wonderful Fiesta 2021 to continue our rich history and traditions.”

Now in its 97th year, Fiesta is unique among festivals as it is run by a volunteer Board of Directors and supported by only one full-time staff member. The Board of Directors annually selects an El Presidente or La Presidenta who presides over the Board, and serves as the general manager of the organization. The Primer Vice Presidente is responsible for the operation of the entire organization and the Segundo Vice Presidente is responsible for raising the funds that allows the historical festival to continue. The Division Chiefs oversee all the volunteer committees that support the official Old Spanish Days events and activities in the venues city-wide.

In 2021, Fiesta will take place August 4thto August 8th. First held in 1924, Fiesta celebrates a period of romance and hospitality through pageantry, dance music, costume and cuisine.

Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara, Inc. is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit corporation dedicate to honoring and preserving Santa Barbara’s history, spirit, culture, heritage and traditions.

