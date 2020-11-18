News

Santa Barbara To Hear Sonic Boom

SpaceX Scheduled to Launch Sentinel-6 Satellite on Saturday Morning, But Will Not Be Open to Public

Team Vandenberg and SpaceX are scheduled to launch the Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite Saturday, Nov. 21 at 9:17 a.m., from Vandenberg Air Force Base. The Sentinel-6 is the first of two identical satellites to head into Earth orbit five years apart to continue sea level observations for at least the next decade. | Credit: Courtesy of Vandenberg Airforce Base
Wed Nov 18, 2020 | 6:42pm

Santa Barbara residents can expect to hear a sonic boom this  Saturday when Team Vandenberg and SpaceX are scheduled to launch the Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite at 9:17 a.m. 

The satellite will be carried into orbit on a Falcon 9 rocket from SpaceX, and the launch will be overseen and carried out by NASA’s Launch Services Program, with contributions from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). 

Upon re-entry of the vehicle into the atmosphere, VAFB expects that residents of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura are expected to hear sounds resulting from a sonic boom, which occurs when the sound barrier is broken. The Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite is the first of two that will be launched into the earth’s orbit to make sea level observations for a period of, at minimum, ten years. 

While such launches are usually available to public viewing at Azalea Lane off of Highway 1 just south of Vandenberg, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the viewing area will not be available to the public, according to a press release from Vandenberg AFB.

