News Santa Barbara County to go Under COVID Curfew Order Comes After Fifty Percent Increase in Statewide Case Rates

Santa Barbara County is under a limited stay-at-home order after Governor Gavin Newsom and the state Department of Public Health issued an order that prohibits leaving the home for non-essential work and gatherings between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The order, effective 10 p.m. Saturday, was set in place after COVID-19 case rates increased by approximately 50 percent in California during the first week of November. The order applies to all California counties in the purple tier, like Santa Barbara. In total, 41 counties will be under the limited stay-at-home order.

“The virus is spreading at a pace we haven’t seen since the start of this pandemic and the next several days and weeks will be critical to stop the surge,” Newsom said at a press announcement Thursday. “We are sounding the alarm. It is crucial that we act to decrease transmission and slow hospitalizations before the death count surges.”

The order does not apply to homeless people or “activities associated with the operation, maintenance, or usage of critical infrastructure or required by law.” The order said that activities conducted during those hours are usually non-essential and are likely related to social activities that can lead to disease transmission.

The curfew will remain in effect daily until December 21.

