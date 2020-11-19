Announcement The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber Presents the Goleta State of the City

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, will host a virtual Goleta State of the City for release on Friday, November 20th at 9AM. The State of the City will be broadcast from The Ritz-Carlton Bacara in Goleta.

Goleta is the third in a four-part State of the City series. The Chamber hosted the State of the City-Carpinteria in September and Santa Barbara in October. The final event in the series will be the State of the County which will air on Friday, December 11th.

The program will feature presentations from Dave Powers, Deckers Brands; Mark Ingalls, Camino Real Marketplace; a health care presentation from Cottage Hospital including Arie Dejong, Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons and Dr. Robin Malone and an update from Lauren Hanson, Board President of the Goleta Water District.

This year, with the Covid-19 pandemic, the information presented is more crucial than ever to inform our business and community members on critical information about their community, health care, and to provide a comprehensive update on the ever-changing business landscape.

The new Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber, from Goleta to Carpinteria, is proud to be the leading business-support organization providing timely, relevant, and trustworthy information to our members.

This presentation is free for all members. Register in advance for the webinar at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0IBnThlfQmGGX-zgkcHVBQ. After registering, a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar will be sent.

Thank you to our presenting sponsors – Cox, Fauver Large Archbald Spray, Montecito Bank & Trust, Noozhawk and The Towbes Group.

Corporate Sponsors: American Riviera Bank, Atlantic Aviation, Brown and Brown Insurance, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, Chevron, Community West Bank, Exxon Mobil, FLIR Systems, Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, Hollister Village, KARL STORZ Imaging, Latitude 34 Technologies, LinkedIn, Marborg Industries, Courtyard by Marriott, Marriott Residence Inn, Pacific Premier Bank, Plains All American Pipeline, The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Sansum Clinic, SBCC Foundation, Signature Flight Support, Southern California Edison, Spherion, UCLA Health, UC Santa Barbara and Village Properties.

