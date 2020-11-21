News Food Nonprofits Say Need Is High This Year Sharing Frozen Turkeys and Meals, Donations Accepted Now

“The need is higher than ever this year,” said Paul Wilkins. “The Foodbank needs small turkeys and chickens to ensure everyone in our county can have a wholesome holiday dinner.” Wilkins is Foodbank’s Chief Operations Officer, and donors to the nonprofit can also sponsor meals online through December 11 for the upcoming winter holidays. At the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission kitchen, volunteers are gearing up to serve more than 300 socially distanced meals to community members in need this Thanksgiving.

Donations are in great need this year because shortages are expected at food banks across the country, said Wilkins, and Santa Barbara County is no exception. “Our community is facing rampant job losses and economic crisis,” Wilkins said, referring to the pandemic, which has thrown workers out of work or caused them to have fewer hours, and business closures continue to take a toll. Foodbank has served about 25 million pounds of food this year — more than twice the healthy groceries given last year — to twice as many people. Fully one quarter of county residents face hunger and food insecurity this holiday season.

Donations of fresh and frozen birds on Monday, November 23 will be provided to families by Thanksgiving. Foodbank is accepting them at its headquarters in Santa Barbara at 4554 Hollister from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Foodbank’s two locations Santa Maria are at490 West Foster Road (7:15 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and at Toyota of Santa Maria, 700 East Betteravia Road (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.).

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission — an organization that provides emergency services and long-term recovery for the homeless and addicted — is also accepting turkeys, as well as canned food and monetary donations, ahead of its annual Thanksgiving Feast on November 25 from 4-6 p.m. The staff and men in the Mission’s 12-month residential recovery program will serve meals to community members in need during this socially distanced celebration at 535 East Yanonali Street.

According to Santa Barbara Rescue Mission President Rolf Geyling, “This Thanksgiving is going to be extra challenging for us because of the pandemic and ongoing restrictions. We are planning to provide thousands of meals needed this holiday season — including 300 just for Thanksgiving alone.”

