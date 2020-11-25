Announcement Be Safe and Take a Sober Ride Home This Thanksgivig Holiday

(SANTA BARBARA, CA) – Over the Thanksgiving holiday, the Santa Barbara County Probation Department encourages drivers to arrive at their destinations safely by not driving impaired. “We want everyone to enjoy the holidays and be safe when they must travel,” said Chief Probation Officer Tanja Heitman. “Taking simple safety measures like driving sober, following the speed limit and wearing a seat belt helps keep yourself and others safe.”

The Santa Barbara County Probation Department reminds drivers that a “DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze.” Prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs and marijuana can also impair, especially in combination with alcohol and other drugs.

