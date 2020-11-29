Letters New Mascot Needed

I agree completely with Robert Sulnick’s “Republicans, Shame on You.” I was one for 50 years. I changed to “Decline to State” the day Trump got the nomination.

Your article clearly pointed out that too many Republicans are afraid of Trump. They are “chickens.”

And that made me think the GOP needs a new mascot. The elephant no longer fits.

I suggest a chicken … maybe with a Trump-style hairpiece.

Not being an artist I cannot draw it but by writing this I hope that maybe you or someone you know will do so and suggest it as a replacement for the elephant.

Properly posted on social media I think it will go viral!

