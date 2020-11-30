Announcement Automatic Extension of City’s Emergency Economic Recovery Ordinance

SANTA BARBARA, CA – November 30, 2020

In response to COVID-19 public health emergency impact on businesses and the City’s economy, the City Council adopted on May 27, 2020 an Emergency Economic Recovery Ordinance (Ordinance No. 5944). The emergency ordinance authorized the temporary closure of streets, on-street parking, and public parking as well as temporary suspension of the regulations to allow commercial uses within the public right of way and on private property to support the reopening of the City’s economy. The initial term of the ordinance was set to expire on September 8, 2020. On August 11, City Council approved an extension of the Economic Recovery Ordinance through December 8, 2020 and added a three-month extension to the term through March 8, 2021 if the COVID-19 emergency continues.

Due to the public health emergency, the Emergency Economic Recovery Ordinance will be extended to March 8, 2020, which will allow businesses across the City to continue their outdoor operations. In early October, the City released updated guidelines on the City’s website informing businesses how to prepare their outdoor commercial spaces for winter weather. City staff from Fire and Public Works departments are conducting inspections of the temporary outdoor dining spaces to ensure compliance with the regulations. The public is strongly encourage to wear a mask while in public, wash their hands regularly and avoid any gatherings or groups of people outside of their household.

