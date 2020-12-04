Briefs Unlicensed Cannabis Grower Busted in Santa Maria for Guns, Marijuana Possession

An unlicensed cannabis grower was arrested in Santa Maria on several felony charges Thursday, including being a felon in possession of a stolen firearm, possession of stolen property, unlawful possession of ammunition, and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana for sale.

At approximately 7 a.m. Thursday, detectives from Narcotics and Cannabis Compliance, along with a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s K9 team, served warrants in the 100 block of East Sunset Avenue and 900 block of East Hermosa Street, which came after a month-long investigation into illegal cannabis sales and delivery services allegedly operating in the areas of Lompoc, Santa Maria, and unincorporated county areas. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the operations reportedly did not have any state or county licenses and were selling untested and unverified cannabis products.

The warrants led detectives to 42-year-old Gilbert Montoya, who was charged with being a felon in possession of a reportedly stolen firearm, ammo, and illegal and untested cannabis products for sale. Detectives reportedly found a small and unlicensed commercial cannabis grow in a room that was protected by false walls used to conceal its location.

Montoya was booked at the Main Jail and is being held on $35,000 bail.

Add to Favorites