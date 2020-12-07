Announcement Beginning Monday, December 7, the Santa Barbara Zoo Will Close to Help Slow the Spread of Covid-19

December 5, 2020 (Santa Barbara, CA) – In accordance with the new regional stay-at-home orders, along with state and local public health officials, the Santa Barbara Zoo will close temporarily to the public, effective Monday, December 7.



Only essential Zoo employees will continue to report to work, in order to care for the animals and facility. Zoo officials will continue to stay in close communication with public health officials and follow the updates closely, and will re-evaluate next steps following their guidance and directives.

While the Zoo will be temporarily closed, the community is encouraged to visit their website sbzoo.org as well as their social media channels (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter) as a way to enjoy the Zoo from the comfort of home. The Zoo will continue to communicate any changes via their website, emails, and social media channels as new information becomes available.



Support the Zoo while it’s closed! The Santa Barbara Zoo remains dedicated to the welfare of the nearly 500 animals that are in their care, and saving animals in the wild through local conservation efforts. If you would like to help, the Zoo is gratefully accepting donations to its emergency fund, please click here. The Zoo looks forward to welcoming the public back once it’s safe again, and appreciates the community’s ongoing support.

Add to Favorites