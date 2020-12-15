Announcement Cottage Health Urgent Care Now Open in Buellton

BUELLTON—Cottage Health has opened its newest Cottage Urgent Care Center in Buellton on Tuesday December 15, with the goal of providing complete care within 45 minutes. Access to care is an important priority in preventing a minor issue from becoming a more serious health concern, and the new Urgent Care Center provides the community with convenient access from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 365 days a year.

Located at 328 McMurray Road in the Crossroads at Buellton Village, the new center is location number eight with more Cottage Urgent Care facilities opening soon in the tri-county region. Other locations are now open in Goleta on Hollister as well as on Calle Real, Oxnard on West Esplanade Drive, Santa Maria on North Broadway, Camarillo on Las Posas, Ventura on South Victoria and San Luis Obispo on Broad.

Cottage providers staffing the Urgent Care Center include a licensed nurse practitioner, a radiology technician and clinical concierges who are dedicated to providing the highest quality care that distinguishes Cottage Health. Patients arriving at the Buellton Cottage Urgent Care will be welcomed with modern and comfortable amenities.

Conditions treated include cold and flu symptoms, scrapes and minor cuts, minor burns, sprains, allergies, earache, urinary infection, skin conditions, rash, poison oak and other minor ailments and injuries. Patients who require attention for more serious medical conditions may be referred to a local Emergency Department or physician.

Available services onsite include X-rays and lab services. The center also offers physical exams for student sports participation. Walk-ins are welcome and online appointments are available.

For more information and appointments, visit www.cottagehealth.org/urgentcare.

OPTIONS FOR CARE

With the new Cottage Urgent Care and the Cottage Virtual Care (cottagehealth.org/virtualcare) virtual care service for online visits, patients can quickly receive care or an appropriate referral. Both of these services can connect patients to local physicians for follow-up and preventive care to improve overall health. These services enable Cottage Health to serve the community in new ways and adapt to current and future healthcare needs.

About Cottage Health cottagehealth.org

The not-for-profit Cottage Health is the leader in providing advanced medical care to the Central Coast region. Specialties include the Cottage Children’s Medical Center, Level 1 Trauma Center, Neuroscience Institute, Heart & Vascular Center, Center for Orthopedics, and Rehabilitation Hospital. The Cottage Health medical staff is comprised of more than 700 physicians, many with subspecialties typically found only at university medical centers. Last year, the Cottage Health hospitals in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez Valley provided inpatient care for 21,000 people, treated 80,000 patients through their 24-hour emergency departments and helped deliver 2,100 newborns. Cottage Health also offers Cottage Urgent Care Centers throughout the tri-counties, as well as 24-hour access to providers via Cottage Virtual Care, an online service for common conditions.

