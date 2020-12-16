Announcement Stearns Wharf Kicks Off the Holidays

Every year Stearns Wharf kicks off the holiday season on the Waterfront with a 25-foot Green White Fir. If you are looking to get out and get some fresh air, plan to come out and see this beautiful Christmas tree.

The Stearns Wharf Merchants would like to extend our thanks to you for your business. We wish you a safe joyous holiday and a happy and prosperous New Year.

For public safety the Stearns Wharf businesses are certifying to the County/State Health requirements. There is plenty of room for safe distancing, and as always – fishing is free. We believe everybody should stay healthy, so masks are required for entry into the shops and restaurants.

Sponsored by the Stearns Wharf Merchants. For more information, visit StearnsWharf.org.

Stearns Wharf is located adjacent to the harbor in Santa Barbara, California, United States. When completed in 1872, it became the longest deep-water Wharf between San Pedro and San Francisco. Named for its builder, local lumberman John P. Stearns, the wharf served the passenger and freight shipping needs of California’s South Coast for over a century.

