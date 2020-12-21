Announcement Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Delivers Holiday Cheer to Survivors of Domestic Violence and their Families

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., December 21, 2020 – Domestic Violence Solutions (DVS) for Santa Barbara County extends its sincere gratitude to the employees of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices – Santa Barbara. Last week, an amazing group of agents hand-delivered 20 Christmas trees and accompanying holiday decorations to be distributed to survivors of domestic violence and their children. Berkshire Hathaway has been a corporate partner of DVS for many years and delivering holiday cheer has become an annual tradition!

This season, the company also awarded DVS with a generous donation of $2,150. Funds for both the Christmas trees and monetary gift were raised from Berkshire Hathaway’s philanthropic arm, The Charitable Foundation. The fundraising efforts were led and coordinated by Madhu Khemani.

In the past year, DVS provided 5,755 safe nights of shelter to survivors and their families. The safety and comfort of residents at DVS depend on the support of outside organizations. This holiday season will be much warmer and brighter thanks to the kindness of Berkshire Hathaway agents.

Domestic Violence Solutions provides safety, shelter and support for individuals and families affected by domestic violence and collaborates with community partners to raise awareness regarding the cause, prevalence and impact.

For more information, to make a donation or to learn about upcoming events, please contact Julia Black at juliab@dvsolutions.org or visit www.dvsolutions.org.

DVS 24-Hour Crisis and Information Line: 805.964.5245

