Heart of the Home Heart of the Home: A Year in Pictures A Homebuilder’s Jobsite Photos from 2020

Sheet metal cap applied by Tom Curry Roofing & Waterproofing to a new teak fence built by TrimWorks. | Credit: Dennis Derham

Juan, a painting foreman for Augustine Painting, preps cabinetry for finishing at an onsite spray booth. | Credit: Dennis Derham

Pasture seen beyond progress being made on the roof over a historical George Washington Smith renovation. | Credit: Aaron Foster

Window view of an olive tree in the motor court of a George Washington Smith renovation. | Credit: Rafael Moran

Finishers from Deco Drywall checking texture before sanding smooth. | Credit: Jake Lewis

Detail of molding profiles in a custom limestone fireplace surround fabricated by Da Ros Masonry. | Credit: Jake Lewis

Sunset reflection in a steel window unit at a Giffin & Crane project in final stages. | Credit: Jim Vaughan

Floating bathroom vanity with custom lighting at Mesa blufftop home. | Credit: Bryan Boyd

Custom chandelier above stairwell. | Credit: Bryan Boyd

Sunrise over the ocean from a Mesa blufftop project. | Credit: Bryan Boyd

Sunset reflection in the finished façade of a recently completed project. | Credit: Bryan Boyd

Details of the custom stainless steel hardware fabricated to support an awning structure. | Credit: Jake Lewis

Clouds, sunshine, and a horse pasture in progress

Intricate joinery for the roof structure of the round pen at a Hope Ranch equestrian estate

Structural steel supports the massive timber-framed roof at the round pen structure of a Hope Ranch equestrian estate

A pump truck pours the concrete footings for the foundation of a hilltop home in Montecito

Mike Kelly Concrete crewmembers assemble the formwork for the walls of a garage in Montecito

Light filters through floor framing by Thane Construction, shadow-striping a footing by Mike Kelly Concrete

A few weeks back, Giffin & Crane Executive Vice President Derek Shue scrolled through his 2020 social media series of favorite jobsite photos. He had amassed 300 shots, representing just part of a collection of images stored in the firm’s account with Procore, a construction-management software company headquartered in Carpinteria.

Adding to the daily tracking of multifaceted project management, this steady gathering of photos helps keep owners, architects, and highly specialized teams of builders on the same page from start to finish. But there’s more.

Turns out, Shue explains, jobsite supervisors can take some pretty cool shots. Homebuilders — especially those who focus on high-end custom projects — are a creative bunch. Much more often than not, quality craftsmanship walks hand in hand with a strong eye for detail. And it shows.

Gathered here are a handful of Giffin & Crane jobsite images that Shue considers top-notch among that original 300.

For more from the company on Instagram, follow @giffinandcrane, plus peek behind the scenes at @derekshuegc.

