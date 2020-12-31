Heart of the Home: A Year in Pictures

A few weeks back, Giffin & Crane Executive Vice President Derek Shue scrolled through his 2020 social media series of favorite jobsite photos. He had amassed 300 shots, representing just part of a collection of images stored in the firm’s account with Procore, a construction-management software company headquartered in Carpinteria.
Adding to the daily tracking of multifaceted project management, this steady gathering of photos helps keep owners, architects, and highly specialized teams of builders on the same page from start to finish. But there’s more.
Turns out, Shue explains, jobsite supervisors can take some pretty cool shots. Homebuilders — especially those who focus on high-end custom projects — are a creative bunch. Much more often than not, quality craftsmanship walks hand in hand with a strong eye for detail. And it shows.
Gathered here are a handful of Giffin & Crane jobsite images that Shue considers top-notch among that original 300.
For more from the company on Instagram, follow @giffinandcrane, plus peek behind the scenes at @derekshuegc.