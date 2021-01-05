Tell Us Who COVID Took Too Soon

Coronavirus News

'Independent' Launching Series That Puts Names and Faces to Growing Number of Dead

Tue Jan 05, 2021 | 9:41am
Amidst the flags of the COVID Memorial Project on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. is a photograph of Constance Duncan, 75, who died of COVID-19 in May. The photo was put up by her son. | Credit: Courtesy

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a terrible toll on our Santa Barbara County communities ― as of this writing, 166 of our neighbors are dead. In a new series, the Independent is putting names and faces to this growing number with the purpose of conveying the human toll of the coronavirus. We feel it is important to recognize and remember these individuals as people, not just statistics. To share the story of a lost friend or loved one, please contact Senior Editor Tyler Hayden at tyler@independent.com. Thank you.

