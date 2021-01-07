Graphic Designing to Fight Stress

More Like This

You don’t have to be an artist to practice art therapy, a way to reduce stress and boost mental health by expressing thoughts and releasing emotions. When I practice art through graphic design, I find relief in focusing my attention on illustrations that reflect my interests, rather than my stressors. I showcase my creations on Instagram, where my friends support my creative expressions with their words of encouragement. I’ve found that art is an underrated mode of therapy, and it’s worth considering for your own self-care routine.

Art Therapy Is an Underrated Way to Reduce Anxiety and Flex Mental-Health Muscles

