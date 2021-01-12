Music Meet LetFloGo’s Brogan and Kylan Court Music Is a Lifelong Movement for These Santa Barbara Sisters

For Santa Barbara sisters Brogan and Kylan Court, nothing comes close to the euphoric feeling of being onstage. “There are moments when we look over at each other when we’re performing and it’s like, ‘I know you’re feeling exactly what I’m feeling right now,’” remarked the 18-year-old Kylan, one-half of indie-pop band LetFloGo. “Why would we want to do anything else?”

The duo’s musical aspirations have been many years in the making, maybe even before the siblings were born. “Our dad was an athlete, and his college roommate was a musician. He noticed that, even though they were putting in the same amount of time into their craft, our dad’s was only going to last 10 years and his [roommate’s] was going to last a lifetime and bring people together,” explained Brogan, who is 20 years old. “He wanted his kids to have a talent that they could take with them forever.”

The first instrument the pair learned to play, along with their younger brother, was the classical guitar. Although both sisters ultimately decided to focus on other instruments, the name of the band is a tribute to those classical guitar days. “Our brother, when he plays guitar, he focuses really hard. He has this really big bottom lip that we named Florence, and so whenever he’s focusing, he bites his lip,” Brogan explained. “When we would play shows and stuff, my mom would always be like ‘Let Flo Go! Let Flo Go!’ It just kind of stuck.”

In addition to their parents’ support, the duo credits their years of homeschooling as a major reason behind their decision to pursue music. “The biggest blessing was that I got to grow up and be and do what I wanted to do,” said Kylan. She also pointed out that she and her sister did not have to conform to the social pressures that pervade the public school system. Brogan echoed these thoughts, admitting that she may not have had the courage to stick to a “technically impractical” career if she had to listen to the dubious opinions of teachers and fellow students.

With an impending move to Austin, Texas, a city known for its live music scene, the siblings are grateful to have started out in Santa Barbara. “I think that growing up here, there’s a certain mentality that you can’t find anywhere else,” said Brogan. “We know how blessed we are and how rare a place like this is.”

When live shows were allowed, the duo played all around town, but gave special shoutouts to M.Special Brewing Company and Oreana Winery. “The crowd at M.Special is always so much fun,” said Kylan. “They’re very family-friendly, people bring their dogs. The best venues are the ones where people are allowed to bring their dogs.”

Brogan agreed, elaborating that the best venues are the ones with the most engaged and energetic audiences. “That’s something that you don’t really find in Santa Barbara,” she said. “So places like M.Special and Oreana that have built stages and have made live music a priority, those are where we get the best crowds.”

For many aspiring musicians, the fame and recognition that accompanies a prolific career is a powerful motivator in a notoriously competitive field. But not so for the LetFloGo sisters, who are instead driven by their passion for what they do. “I just want to be able to play music for the rest of my life,” declared Kylan, adding that the “perks” of being famous are not necessarily something she wants for herself. “I’m fine playing at bars and working another job.”

As for their future plans, the sisters are committed to taking it one day at a time. “We’ve played at almost every music venue in Santa Barbara — that has been incredible, and now we want to travel,” Kylan explained. “We don’t have any friends or know anyone [in Austin], but we’re going to try to start booking gigs and play at restaurants. Our goal is to create a community of friends and fans wherever we go.”

See letflogo.com.

