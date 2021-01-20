Announcement Arroyo Burro Beach Park Site Improvements and Ranger Office Completion

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The County of Santa Barbara, Community Services Department, Parks Division, recently completed construction of site improvements and a new ranger office at Arroyo Burro Beach Park, 2981 Cliff Drive. Park improvements include fencing reconfiguration and installation of security cameras to enhance visibility and public safety, replacement of a 330-square foot ranger office and maintenance building, new ADA-compliant pathways, and installation of a water-collecting cistern to reduce water usage.

The 17,000 square feet of streetscape improvements include both new and enhanced seating near the highly used dog wash and bus stop areas, and upgrades to the existing irrigation and drought tolerant landscaping at the park entrance and the almost quarter mile along Cliff Drive to reduce water usage.

Second District County Supervisor Gregg Hart said, “Arroyo Burro Beach is a Second District treasure. These enhancements are a benefit for current and future generations, and I encourage the community to visit the park and take advantage of all it has to offer.”

Local architect, Jeffrey Stoutenborough, along with local landscape architect Guillermo González of blue.studio, designed the Arroyo Burro ranger office and site improvements. Construction was completed by RK&G Construction, Inc., of Santa Maria. The decorative handrails were designed and constructed by David Shelton of David Shelton Studios, Inc. The $1,380,000 project was funded with Development Impact Fees and annual park maintenance funds.

Arroyo Burro Beach County Park is an extremely popular public park, hosting more than 1.3 million residents and visitors each year. Its many amenities include a Watershed Resource Center, popular full-service restaurant, recreational park area, dog wash, walking trails that lead into the adjacent Douglas Preserve, generous coastal access, and free parking. For more information about Arroyo Burro Beach County Park and other County parks, visit www.sbparks.org.

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Add to Favorites