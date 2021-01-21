Music Peter Stampfel’s ‘20th Century in 100 Songs’ Freak Folk Legend Covers His Favorite Songs from Every 20th Century Year

This wildly ambitious project reflects the inimitable essence of Peter Stampfel, a founding member of the Holy Modal Rounders and one of the music world’s most lovable and erudite eccentrics. Beginning in 2001, Stampfel recorded one favorite song from every year of the 20th century. The collection includes fascinating and highly idiosyncratic liner notes by Stampfel and ranges from the classic corn of 1910’s “Ah, Sweet Mystery of Life” (Victor Herbert) to the undeniable obviousness of 1998’s “Tubthumping” (Chumbawamba). In between Stampfel lends his raspy voice and zany sensibility to a breathtaking variety of tunes. It’s definitely not for everyone, but for the select few with ears exotic enough to hear them, there are revelations in every track. Available starting on January 22 in multiple formats from louisianaredhotrecords.bandcamp.com.

