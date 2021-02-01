Death in the Family Loved Ones Lost: Harold ‘Hank’ Anthony Pagaling, Conrad Louis Sabiron Putting Names and Faces to Santa Barbarans Killed By COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a terrible toll on our Santa Barbara County communities — as of this writing, 298 of our neighbors are dead. In a new series, the Independent is putting names and faces to this growing number with the purpose of conveying the human toll of the coronavirus. We feel it is important to recognize and remember these individuals as people, not just statistics. To share the story of a lost friend or loved one, contact Senior Editor Tyler Hayden at tyler@independent.com.

Harold ‘Hank’ Anthony Pagaling

Courtesy Image

Harold Anthony Pagaling, known to many as Hank, was only 55 years old when he died January 21 of COVID-19 at his home in Lompoc. He was the youngest of nine children, and is survived by his own children, Hazel, Hialei, Valkyrie, Peter, and Aubrey.

Hank loved to surf at Jalama, snowboard at Kirkwood, and play his guitars, his family said. “We will so miss his loud voice, his big smile, and his caring heart.”

Conrad Louis Sabiron

Courtesy Image

A U.S. Army veteran, longtime police officer, avid sportsman, and through-and-through Santa Barbara Don, Conrad Louis Sabiron died January 18 from complications of the COVID-19. He was 86.

After high school, Conrad graduated from the police academy, but before he could join the force, he was called into service. He was assigned to West Germany, where he was an MP and border guard. “Conrad enjoyed military life and might have made it his career had he not been so eager to return to Santa Barbara,” his family said in his obituary.

His police job awaited him, and in 1956 he was sworn in. He retired in 1987 after 31 decorated years, during which he moved up the ranks from patrolman to detective to sergeant, working everything from burglaries to drug busts to, as a member of the SWAT team, hostage negotiations.

Conrad married Claudette Gilbert, “the girl who lived across the street from him,” his family said, and together they had two children, Brian and Trisha. Their home was a gathering place for many. The couple were married for 63 years.

In addition to his sisters, granddaughters, and others, Conrad is survived by his beloved pug, Rosie. “Conrad will be remembered for his lively sense of humor, his dedication to his profession, and his devotion to his family and friends,” his family said. “Conrad made the world a better and safer place.”

