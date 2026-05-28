Liberty Street Killers Sentenced to Life Without Parole in Santa Barbara Court

Carpinteria gang members Angel Varela, 31, and Oscar Trujillo-Gutierrez, 29, who were convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of two Santa Barbara teenagers, were both sentenced Thursday to lifetime prison terms without the possibility of parole.

The 2021 shooting took place at the intersection of Liberty and South Soledad streets on Santa Barbara’s lower Eastside, with Varela, Trujillo-Gutierrez, and a juvenile spraying bullets from assault-style rifles at a group of people who had gathered outside during a Sunday night party.

Angel Castillo, 17, and Omar Montiel-Hernandez, 18, were fatally struck, and two others were seriously wounded. Castillo was shot in the back as he fled. No one returned fire.

Seventeen-year-old Angel Castillo (left) and 18-year-old Omar Montiel-Hernandez (right) were killed on January 3, 2021, in a shooting on the Eastside. | Credit: Courtesy

Police seized firearms, ammunition, and bullet-proof vests during the arrests | Credit: SBPD

The juvenile, whose identity has not been released, was prosecuted in Santa Barbara County Juvenile Court. He was convicted on two counts of premeditated and deliberate first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. His sentence is pending.

All three were also found guilty of committing the murders for the benefit of their “Carpas” street gang, a small but particularly brutal clique located in the otherwise quiet beach town of Carpinteria. During their arrests, police seized the rifles, three semi-automatic handguns, eight bulletproof vests, and more than 2,400 rounds of ammunition.

The attack marked one of the deadliest gang-related incidents in the city in years. The case moved slowly through the court system, delayed in part by the pandemic and the complexity of the prosecution.

During the COVID lockdowns, the Eastside was experiencing a spike in robberies, assaults, and teens running away from home. With in-person schools effectively closed and parents struggling to maintain employment, tensions were giving rise to violence. Just a week prior, a juvenile was stabbed in a large brawl.

For many Eastside residents, the spasm of violence highlighted longstanding frustrations over poverty, limited opportunities for young people, and a sense that their neighborhood’s struggles were often overlooked by the broader Santa Barbara community.

Initially, authorities described the shooting victims as members of a “rival gang,” but their family members vehemently denied the characterization and insisted they were not gang members.

Montiel-Hernandez, who had recently graduated from Santa Barbara High School, was “a great big brother who looked out for his younger siblings,” his family said.

Friends of the Liberty Street shooting victims light a candle in their memory. | Credit: Daniel Dreifuss File Photo

Castillo, a senior at Santa Barbara High, was remembered in 2021 by his mother, Rita, for his wide smile and sweet disposition. Because of COVID, she and her husband were not allowed in the hospital the night he was killed. They only learned of his death when one of the two teens who’d been wounded in the shooting texted his own mother, who was waiting with the couple outside the emergency room: “Angel didn’t make it.”

In the weeks that followed, both Rita and police worried about a possible chain reaction of gang retaliation and escalation. “I know the gangs are just waiting for the cops to pull back so they can get revenge,” she said at the time.

“Angel was an innocent in this, and he got killed,” she said. “Look, nobody wants these guys more than I do, but killing them isn’t going to bring Angel or Omar back. It will just mean more innocents get killed. I want them arrested, tried, and convicted. That’s what I want.”