Letters Big Thanks

A note of thanks to Matt Kettmann for the feature in the recent write up on Plow to Porch. Really grateful to Matt, and the entire team at S.B. Independent, for sharing and elevating the stories of small food and beverage brands based locally in Santa Barbara. Stories like yours go a long way for small brands like ours, and we’re grateful for your support — especially during times like these, given all things COVID-19.

Big thanks. We love the publication — both print and digital — and we’re proud to support all that you do.

Add to Favorites