Delaney Smith Goes from News Reporter to Associate News Editor Author of This Week's Cover Story Is Now In Charge of Breaking News on Independent.com

Credit: Erika Betty Carlos

Just over a year after Delaney Smith started as a news reporter with the Santa Barbara Independent in May 2019, she was promoted to Associate News Editor last fall, and now manages the daily news flow on Independent.com.

“I still write nearly as much as ever, but I also am in charge of all online news stories,” said Smith, who is originally from San Diego. “I make sure that breaking news is edited and published on the website as soon as possible and ensure that news features get prominent play.”

She’s also the author of this week’s cover story on learning loss for students stuck at home during the pandemic. “I think the most interesting part of this week’s cover story is the interconnectedness between children’s social-emotional learning needs and academic learning loss,” said Smith

But our editor’s education continues during COVID-19. “Due to pandemic boredom,” she admitted, “I recently learned how to crochet.”

