This weekend, we invite you to join us for a beautiful day at the Rancho La Patera and Stow House in Goleta. This all-ages family affair goes from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and you can enjoy lawn games, snap photos with your friends, and jam out to live music from Dom Lawrence and Miles Julian followed by the ever-energetic Brasscals!

Brasscals! performs at Backyard Brunch | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Explore our interactive tables from The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara, Brighten Solar Company, The Closet Trading Company, Ice in Paradise, State of Mind Café, and Summer Solstice. You can also enjoy local sips and bites from Renaud’s Bakery and Bistro, Third Window Brewing, Cristino’s Bakery, McConnell’s Ice Cream, Dune Coffee Roasters, A La Carte, Welcome Coffee Cart, Sama Sama Kitchen, The Blue Owl, Santa Barbara Cider Co., Maria’s Tacos, Sunstone Winery, Clementine Carter Wines, and Draughtsmen Aleworks.

The Santa Barbara Independent’s Backyard Brunch is an event you won’t want to miss, and it’s all for a great cause. Proceeds from this event will benefit the Mickey Flacks Journalism Fund through SBCAN, ensuring you’re not just indulging your taste buds but also supporting local journalism. The Flacks Fund directly supports the Santa Barbara Independent‘s coverage of social justice and environmental issues. This program helps ensure that these issues will continue to be researched and reported on in the Santa Barbara region, even while print media around the country is shrinking. To read articles supported by the Mickey Flacks Fund, go to independent.com/mickeyflacks

Head to sbindytickets.comto get your Backyard Brunch tickets now. See you there!