Dance State Street Ballet Virtual Season Continues ‘Ballroom’ and ‘Carmen’ to Be Available on SSB’s YouTube Channel

Two of State Street Ballet’s most exciting original programs will soon be available through the company’s YouTube channel. Ballroom, from April 2019, gets its digital premiere and watch party on March 11 at 7:30 p.m., and will be viewable for free until March 17. A month later, on April 8, William Soleau’s Carmen gets the same treatment and runs online through April 14. That performance originally took place in April 2014.

With Ballroom, audiences get a chance to sample some of the exciting new choreography that State Street Ballet has built into its repertoire over the past few years, including an effervescent offering called “Bubbles” by Laurie Eisenhower that’s set to music by Lawrence Welk’s orchestra and features a cast of seven. Other highlights include William Soleau’s “Five by Gershwin” and a glorious duet to the song “Stand by Me” choreographed by Kassandra Taylor Newberry. To watch, go to State Street Ballet’s YouTube channel.

