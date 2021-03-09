Announcement Goleta Recognizes International Women’s Day and Thanks Two Mayors

Today, March 8, is International Women’s Day. IWD is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. Significant activity is witnessed worldwide as groups come together to celebrate women’s achievements or rally for women’s equality.

City of Goleta wants to take this opportunity to acknowledge two women who have played an influential role in Goleta’a history: current Mayor Paula Perotte and former Mayor Margaret Connell. Please join us in celebrating them.

Mayor Paula Perotte was the first person elected Mayor of Goleta (2018). She has been on City Council since 2010. Mayor Perotte said, “I’m honored. Of course my greatest wish is that this honor is not a ceiling but just a floor on which people like my daughters can build. The remarkable progress women made in the last 100 years should fan the flame of hope and ambition in young women everywhere.”

Margaret Connell was the first Mayor of Goleta in 2001 (having been selected by the Council). She also served on the City Council from 2001-2006 and 2008-2013. She said, “It was an honor to be the first mayor of our new city – we were four women and one man on that first Council and I believe that we did make a difference in people’s lives. We preserved the small town feel of our community, even as it grew. We protected the environment and viewsheds and worked to conserve the way of life of all our residents. The current council is following this tradition and the future looks good for our Goleta residents.”

Both women look up to Michelle Obama and shared two of her inspirational quotes.

We should always have three friends in our lives – one who walks ahead who we look up to and follow; one who walks beside us, who is with us every step of our journey; and then, one who we reach back for and bring along after we’ve cleared the way.

Success isn’t about how much money you make; it’s about the difference you make in people’s lives.

Learn more about International Women’s Day at internationalwomensday.com.

