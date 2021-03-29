Briefs Suspects Remain Missing in Possible Shooting on Santa Barbara’s Eastside

The Santa Barbara Police Department is investigating a possible shooting that took place around 5:20 p.m. on Eucalyptus Hill Road near Salinas Street. The suspects still remain at large.

When officers arrived in the area, they immediately discovered a male victim with a significant injury. He was immediately transported by medics to Cottage hospital for treatment. Numerous witnesses in the area gave descriptions of possible suspects fleeing the area.

At this time, the SBPD is asking residents to stay inside and avoid traveling in the area while police search for the suspect.

