Briefs

Suspects Remain Missing in Possible Shooting on Santa Barbara’s Eastside

By
Mon Mar 29, 2021 | 7:10pm

The Santa Barbara Police Department is investigating a possible shooting that took place around 5:20 p.m. on Eucalyptus Hill Road near Salinas Street. The suspects still remain at large. 

When officers arrived in the area, they immediately discovered a male victim with a significant injury. He was immediately transported by medics to Cottage hospital for treatment. Numerous witnesses in the area gave descriptions of possible suspects fleeing the area.

At this time, the SBPD is asking residents to stay inside and avoid traveling in the area while police search for the suspect.

Tue Mar 30, 2021 | 12:11pm
https://www.independent.com/2021/03/29/suspects-remain-missing-in-possible-shooting-on-santa-barbaras-eastside/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.